Come join our Movember Monday Night Football simulcast: 49ers vs. Rams

On Monday night, the first half of our Movember charity month will come to a close. All month, we have been raising money, interviewing Detroit Lions players, growing out mustaches, and doing some ridiculous things to encourage donations from you, the incredibly generous Lions fandom. Through the first 14 days, you all have helped in raising over $5,000 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation. (CONTINUE TO DONATE HERE)

On November 16, we’re switching charities to support RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

But before we do that, we wanted to make one last push to support our friends at the PCF. So on Monday night, we’re going to be live doing our best Manning brothers imitation while providing live commentary for the Monday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. It should be an entertaining night, as I try to hold my Matthew Stafford crush back as much as possible.

Remember, there are also a lot of perks for you to donate. For every $20 you donate, you’ll get a raffle ticket that could win you one of the following prizes:

Penei Sewell signed football

Jamaal Williams signed football

2 tickets to Lions vs. Vikings on December 5

T.J. Hockenson jersey

5 Pride of Detroit shirts

3 gift packages from our friends at Questionable Teez

Additionally, specific donation amounts can be redeemed for the following rewards.

$40 — Change Jeremy’s virtual background

$80 — Mute podcast host of your choice for 1 minute

$100 — Pick a phrase/word for Jeremy to write on his face

$200 — Pick an ingredient in Chris’ mixed drink at the end of the month (maximum 7)

$250 — We’ll hold an Amazon Prime watch party on our Twitch page with a movie/TV show of your choosing (must be in Amazon Prime’s catalog)

$500 — Write an article for Pride of Detroit (subject to editorial process)

(subject to editorial process) $750 — Be a guest on the PODcast

We’ve got some lofty goals this month, and if we hit certain benchmarks, I’ll do some wacky things for you. We’ve already hit our $5,000 mark, which means we’re sporting mustaches—and no other facial hair—for the rest of the month. Here are our other goals:

$10,000 — Jeremy does a Ned Flanders cosplay stream

$15,000 — Jeremy will keep his mustache through December

$20,000 — Jeremy will do a Ted Lasso cosplay

$25,000 — Jeremy will dye his mustache half blue, half silver

$50,000 — Jeremy will shave his head

Finally, for every $2,500 we raise, I will spin the Wheel of Pain, which results in several unpleasant outcomes. At $2,500, I bit into an onion like an apple. It went like this:

We surpassed $2,500 in our #Movember Drive for @PCFnews, which means I had to do this.



Thank you? pic.twitter.com/FuzAJxYPJB — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) November 9, 2021

On Sunday when we passed $5,000, I took a shot of ghost pepper hot sauce and thankfully did not die. And as an extra bonus during our Madden stream, I shotgunned a beer in embarrassing bad fashion.

Let’s see the Mannings do any of that.

Here’s the information you need to know to join us:

49ers vs. Rams - Monday Night Football ‘Movember” simulcast

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET — kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET

Place: twitch.tv/prideofdetroit

How to donate: CLICK HERE

Note: Due to NFL rules, we will not be able to legally live stream the game. We will simply be providing commentary.

You can also watch via the embedded player below: