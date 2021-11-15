D’Andre Swift nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 10

After a career-best performance, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift has been nominated for the NFL’s FedEx Ground Player of Week 10.

“Listen, Swifty I thought had a big game, man,” coach Dan Campbell said in his post-game press conference. “He did some really good things in the run game. We know he’s been pretty dynamic in the pass game for us, able to do a few things. But, man, to see him — and you could feel it early. I had a feeling he was — first couple of runs, man, he kind of had that look.”

Swift recorded career highs in rushing attempts (33) and rush yards (130) against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ ninth-best DVOA run defense on Sunday. Per the Lions’ PR department, this was his second career 100+ yard rushing game, seventh 100+ all-purpose yard game of his career, and 15th-straight game with over 40 yards from scrimmage.

“Everything was working,” Swift said post-game about the run game, “especially early on. The offensive line did a great job upfront and (coaches) did a great job with the calls.”

Big things poppin' for @dandreswift yesterday



Up next: DETvsCLE | FOX pic.twitter.com/bNimZTgbdg — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2021

Swift’s competition for this week’s award is New England Patriots rookie Rhamondre Stevenson who ran for 100 yards on 20 carries (5.0 average) and two touchdowns and Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor who ran for 116 yards on 21 carries (5.5 average) and one touchdown.

You can vote for Swift for the FedEx Ground Player of Week 10 here.