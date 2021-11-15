Detroit Lions to work out kickers after Ryan Santoso misses 2 kicks vs. Steelers

Detroit Lions kicker Ryan Santoso missed two kicks on Sunday that could have earned the team their first victory of the year. The first was a standard extra point that would have given the Lions a 17-10 lead at the time. Instead, it left the Lions with 16 points and the Steelers kicked two field goals to push the game to overtime.

Then when the game pushed into overtime, Santoso had an opportunity for a 48-yard game-winning kick in the rain, but didn’t appear to make great contact with the ball and came up short and right.

Santoso is the Lions’ backup kicker, but with starter Austin Seibert sidelined for at least the next two games with a hip injury, the Lions will need to rely on its reserves. However, head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday afternoon that they will be bringing in some help to create a competition for the kicking job.

“We’re going to bring some guys in, work them out and just see who the best man for the job is,” Campbell said.

While the conditions were bad for Santoso’s overtime kick, Campbell said the process was not. From the snap, to the hold, to the laces, everything was set up for a potential game-winning score.

“The procedure was good,” Campbell said. “The snap, hold was good on both. They did a good job with the procedure.”

At this point, it’s unclear who the Lions will bring in to compete for the job. Visits and tryouts typically happen on Tuesday. Some available kickers include Cody Parker, who has some experience with special teams coordinator Dave Fipp from his Eagles day, Brett Maher, and Chris Blewitt.