Notes: Taylor Decker to Lions fans: ‘I have felt love all along’

On the heels of some fiery comments about the negativity surrounding his name in the media, Taylor Decker is making sure Detroit Lions fans he still appreciates their support.

A day after his big return to the field against the Steelers, Decker expressed some pent up frustration with some headlines while he was out with a finger injury. The Lions left tackle called it “bullshit” and said it hasn’t been deserved.

In the months that Decker sat out, talk has swirled around the media landscape ranging from questioning his toughness to whether the Lions should trade him. Our own Jeremy Reisman has an in-depth breakdown of his full comments earlier Monday. The summary — he’s ticked.

Just a few hours after those new headlines hit the web, Decker wanted to make sure we know who he’s mad at — and it’s NOT the fans. While readers and viewers might see his angry words hit the press, Decker seems to want to clarify it’s never been pointed at them.

It was good to be out there again with the boys. To the fans, I have felt love all along. Don’t forget that #onepride pic.twitter.com/qNKr7MyVVu — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) November 15, 2021

