NFC North recap: Are the Packers the favorites to make it out of the NFC?

The Lions didn’t lose, but what happened with the rest of the division? Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

Vikings win on the road over Chargers, 27-20

The Minnesota Vikings have been on an absolute rollercoaster ride of a season so far. They’ve suffered a few heartbreaking losses, but have won enough games to at least keep them in range to push for a playoff spot. They currently sit a half-game back behind the Panthers—a team that they’ve beaten already.

On Sunday, the Vikings relied on their stars to put points up on the board and ultimately win the game. Justin Jefferson led the way with nine catches and 143 receiving yards, putting him sixth in the NFL with 775 total receiving yards on the year. The second-year player has already established himself as one of the biggest receiving threats in the league.

Tyler Conklin has had a sneaky good year for the Vikings and added two more touchdowns to his resume on just three catches for 11 yards. That matched his career total for receiving touchdowns. I’m sure the Chargers weren’t expecting that to happen, coming into the day.

The Vikings end their road trip with a win and are back at home next week as they face the Green Bay Packers for their first of two matchups this year.

Next game: vs. Packers (8-2)

Packers stay undefeated at home, shut out the Seahawks, 17-0

After missing two field goals last week, Mason Crosby came out of the gate and missed another on the Packers’ first drive of the game. But no worries for the Packers, because the Seahawks have struggled to put points up on the board all year, and this game was no different.

With Aaron Jones suffering a mild MCL sprain, AJ Dillon did a nice job of stepping in and was responsible for both of Green Bay’s touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers threw in a pedestrian performance for his standards, and the Packers defense stole the show holding Seattle to just 208 total yards and creating two turnovers (both interceptions).

The Seahawks continue to trend down. While they are still currently in contention to make the playoffs, getting second in the division now seems unlikely, and I’m not sure the playoffs are in their future at this point either.

Green Bay continues to dominate over the NFC and seem to be arguably the front runner to win the conference this year. You hate to see it.

Next game: @ Vikings (4-5)

Bears had a bye week but will face the Ravens (6-3) at home next Sunday.

NFC North Standings after Week 10

1. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

3. Chicago Bears (3-6)

4. Detroit Lions (0-8-1)

Not much to say. Packers are good. Lions are bad. Bears are less bad, and Vikings are less-less bad.