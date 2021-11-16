NFL Week 11 power rankings: Lions still stagnant after tie

Hey, did you know that the Detroit Lions won’t be the first 0-17 team in NFL history? Well, if you were unaware, the national media has you covered with that bit of news this week!

There were a few writers that did acknowledge the team was making some slow progress and ESPN made its choice for the Lions' most important game left on the schedule—which may honestly be their next chance to get a win. A lot of the takes here are predictable and repetitive, but until the Lions get a win, this is the purgatory Lions fans will exist in with regards to the national media.

NFL.com: 30 (Previous: 31)

“The good news is obvious: The Lions didn’t lose on Sunday, which counts as undeniable progress for a team that went into its bye at 0-8. That said, Detroit let another second-half lead slip away and failed to seize the moment when a thoroughly spooked Ryan Santoso badly missed a 48-yard attempt in overtime that would have sent the host Steelers to the locker room in shame. After the game, an exasperated Dan Campbell likened the game — and his first season as Lions coach, we surmise — as living in The Twilight Zone, a strange and mysterious place where nothing is quite what it seems. ‘We didn’t win, but we didn’t lose either,’ Campbell said. ‘All you can ask for is improvement and we improved.’” — Dan Hanzus

Yahoo Sports: 31 (Previous: 31)

“The Lions aren’t going to lose 17 games at least. A tie at Pittsburgh isn’t ultimately satisfying but it is progress. They probably should have won and would have with even a little more from Jared Goff (14 of 25, 114 yards, no touchdowns in an overtime game).” — Frank Schwab

USA Today: 31 (Previous: 32)

“They got half a win and came out on the winning end of the Matthew Stafford trade ... at least, for one week.” — Nate Davis

ESPN: 32 (Previous: 32)

“Most important remaining game: Nov. 25 vs. Bears

“Still in search of their first victory, the Lions are playing for pride in coach Dan Campbell’s first season. The playoffs are obviously out of the picture, but the Thanksgiving Day game has been a staple in the franchise’s history since 1934. If they lose every other game, the one game they do want to win is this annual holiday classic, with NFL fans all across the world watching as they enjoy their turkey and dressing. Ironically, the holiday matchup first kicked off against the Bears more than eight decades ago, so this is always a big deal. This year is no different.” — Eric Woodyard

MMQB: 32 (Previous: 31)

“The Lions will now officially avoid the ignominy of becoming the first 0-17 team in NFL history. That’s something. But there’s not much celebrate after their ugly tie with the Steelers, especially not the paly of Jared Goff, who completed only 56 percent of his passes and threw for 54 yards during regulation.” — MMQB’s rotating writers ($ubscription required)

CBS Sports: 32 (Previous: 32)

“The good news is they won’t be going 0-17. The bad news is they still haven’t won yet after tying the Steelers. They’re getting closer.” — Pete Prisco

Sporting News: 32 (Previous: 32)

“The Lions won’t become the first 0-17 team in the NFL history after salvaging an ugly overtime tie. Dan Campbell is doing whatever he can to pull out a win, but the big goose egg still is a strong possibility.” — Vinnie Iyer

Washington Post: 32 (Previous: 32)

“The Lions won’t be the first 0-17 team in NFL history, after all. But 0-16-1 remains in play with the tie in Pittsburgh. The Lions had their chance to win but that FG attempt in OT by kicker Ryan Santoso was pretty ugly.” — Mark Maske ($ubscription required)