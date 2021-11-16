Ask POD: Detroit Lions Week 11 mailbag submissions

The Detroit Lions are fresh off their first non-loss of the season and hoping to take the next step in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns, finally getting that elusive first win. But before they take the field on Wednesday, they have a day off on Tuesday which makes it the perfect time to prepare the mailbag.
If you haven’t participated in a POD mailbag before, here’s how it works. Each week we ask our readers to submit questions about the Lions in the comment section of this article or by going onto Twitter and asking your question using the hashtag #AskPOD. Over the next few days, Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt will comb through the questions, pick out the most relevant topics, and give our answers in a future article.
This is a weekly question and answer session, and if you missed any of our previous installments, you can catch up on our past mailbags here:
- How will the WR room shake out?
- How does this rookie class stack up to previous years?
- How concerning is D’Andre Swift’s injury?
- Which WR will have the biggest impact?
- Who will still be on the roster in 2023?
- Concerns about the running game?
- Will Derrick Barnes earn a starting role in 2021?
- What should the Lions do with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker?
- Takeaways from offensive and defensive play-calling
- Detroit Lions mailbag: What’s with the slow start for the defensive line?
- What’s going on at safety?
- Is it possible we are being too pessimistic about the Lions?
- Should the Lions put in a waiver claim for Tre Flowers?
- Did the Lions make a mistake in restructuring Jared Goff’s contract?
- 2021 NFL trade deadline: Breaking down 8 Detroit Lions trade proposals
- Can coach Dan Campbell motivate the Lions to a victory?
- How will Dan Campbell’s increased involvement impact Jared Goff?
Let’s get this started. Submit your questions in the chat below.
Loading comments...