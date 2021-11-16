Detroit Lions waive WR Geronimo Allison

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced that they have waived veteran wide receiver Geronimo Allison in a flurry of moves that were the ripple effects of a change at kicker.

As previously reported, the Lions signed kicker Riley Patterson to the 53-man roster. There was already a vacant spot on the roster after Detroit placed kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve on Saturday due to a hip injury. Detroit also waived Ryan Santoso, but he created a vacancy on the practice squad, because he was never signed to the 53-man roster. He was simply a gameday elevation for the Steelers game on Sunday. Detroit filled his practice squad spot with another kicker, Aldrick Rosas.

All of that is to say that the cut of Allison creates a new roster spot, which could be used by the Lions to activate one of several players from injured reserve, including backup quarterback Tim Boyle, cornerback Corey Ballentine, or rookie corner Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Detroit has been trying to figure out which receivers can help them this year, cycling through players like Trinity Benson, KhaDarel Hodge, Tom Kennedy, and Allison in and out of the lineup. Last week, the Lions were awarded Josh Reynolds off of waivers, giving the Lions an experienced player who has four years of chemistry with Jared Goff from their days with the Los Angeles Rams. Reynolds was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday he expects him to play this week.

“I just felt like we had just gotten him and we’ve worked some of these other guys and I wanted him to be able to digest what we were doing before, but he’ll be up this week,” Campbell said.