The Detroit Lions turned in another ugly performance Sunday in just about every facet except the running game, but it (somewhat) got the job done. The Steelers are one of the more stout defenses in the league, so the ability to get it done some way or another is encouraging. Sunday should be much smoother sailing for the Lions offense.

Wednesday open thread: How many points will the Lions score against the Browns Sunday?

My answer: 24+ points.

This would be an impressive feat for the Lions, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility. The Browns have given up 37 or more points in four of their last six games, including a 45-point showing by rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots this past Sunday.

On the flipside, the Lions have only eclipsed 19 points once this season, and that was in Week 1. So why would they do any better against the Browns? For starters, the return of Taylor Decker has been a huge boost to the offensive line. Part of what enabled the Lions to put up 33 points in Week 1 as well as all 17 of their Week 2 points in just the first half was the success of the run game. If they can keep this past week’s momentum going and take advantage of the presumably nicer weather this week to get Jared Goff to throw the ball, they shouldn’t face much resistance. Also, it’s time to see what Josh Reynolds brings to the table!

How many points will the Lions put up against the Browns on Sunday? Let’s hear it.