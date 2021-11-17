Week 10 Song of the Game: ‘Why Are Sundays So Depressing?” by The Strokes

It has been a while since the Lions put together a performance worth praising. Sunday’s game against the Steelers was no different, despite them ending their eight-game losing streak to start the year.

Personally, I’m having a difficult time trying to pinpoint how I’m feeling about the current state of the Lions. A tie is a great result if you’re more concerned with them landing the first overall pick in next year’s draft, but having to watch the product that this team is throwing out on the field week in and week out is downright exhausting at times.

The future is also a cloudy forecast, depending on who you talk to. Dan Campbell and the current regime were dealt a shitty hand. How do you balance making the most with what you have, but also planning ahead? Ideally we want to see this team compete in games, but also lose enough so that we can get high picks. We saw a lot of that earlier on in the season and most of us praised the coaching staff.

Now, we are getting a glimpse of Campbell calling the shots offensively due to Anthony Lynn’s struggles as an offensive coordinator, and it’s not pretty. Running the ball on third-and-long at almost every opportunity is a bad look, even with Jared Goff as your quarterback. It’s easy to look the other way and just say that there isn’t much a coach can do without talent, but is giving up a better alternative than risking a sack and saying “fuck it” and throwing it deep on third-and-long every time?

Here's an updated look at my "Screw It, We're Going For It" metric. It compares avg. air yards and conversion rate on 3rd down and 10+ yds. to go.



The difference between the Rams and the Lions is just staggering.@TurfShowTimes @JourdanRodrigue @GManzano24 @davebirkett #NFL pic.twitter.com/UJt28kFapn — Brad Congelio, Ph.D. ‍ (@BradCongelio) November 17, 2021

I am still a believer in the coaching staff, but let’s hope these decisions don’t lead to bad habits in the future, when we finally have a good enough roster to win football games.

Lions-Bengals Week 10 Song of the Game: “Why Are Sundays So Depressing” by The Strokes

Depression is described using words like “dejection” and “despondent.” That aptly portrays my feelings about watching the 2021-22 Detroit Lions each Sunday. Waking up on a Sunday to watch the Lions this year feels more like a chore than an escape.

In a rebuild year, it’s the little things that keep you going and excited for the future. Games like the home-opener against the 49ers where the Lions fought back from a huge deficit to nearly win the game. Or against the Ravens where we absolutely should have beaten a good football team if not for a record-breaking field goal as time expired. There have been exciting moments that have you hopeful for the future, but that feeling is starting to get fainter as each week passes.

Oh well.

