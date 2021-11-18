This week saw plenty of jokes about how the Detroit Lions managed to go a second consecutive week without losing. Unfortunately, that logic can go both ways, as players like T.J. Hockenson posted stat lines that looked like they spent a second week in a row on bye, recording a nice fat zero against the Steelers.

Now, the Lions travel to Cleveland to face the Browns in what looks to be an ugly game from a fantasy perspective. While there is one elite player in terms of rankings—typically the opposing RB1 against the Lions each week—the rest of the options look like dart throws at best. Reminder: the below scoring includes 6-point touchdowns and 0.5 PPR.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions-Browns player will outperform their projections?

Josh Reynolds (1.7 pts) : 1.0 rec, 12 rec yd, 0.0 TD

: 1.0 rec, 12 rec yd, 0.0 TD T.J. Hockenson (9.0 pts) : 4.7 rec, 49 rec yd, 0.3 TD

: 4.7 rec, 49 rec yd, 0.3 TD Nick Chubb (15.2 pts) : 84 rush yd, 1.4 rec, 13 rec yd, 0.8 TD

: 84 rush yd, 1.4 rec, 13 rec yd, 0.8 TD Donovan Peoples-Jones (7.3 pts): 2.4 rec, 43 rec yd, 0.3 TD

My answer: Should Chubb be back from the Covid list, he is an instant plug-and-play RB1, especially against the Lions. The Browns will look to run the ball, and while Detroit has been ok against it at times, Chubb is dynamic enough to make it work. Michigan fans will be watching Peoples-Jones, who looks primed for a bigger role with the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. The sophomore has had some flashy moments so far but is not very consistent just yet.

Hockenson is unlikely to be shut out yet again, but his recent stretch has definitely been disappointing. Still, there is not a ton of faith in the Lions' passing game right now, regardless of who is at quarterback, and picking a receiver to step up is a rough exercise, but maybe Reynolds’ first game with Detroit will yield some fireworks.

Your turn.