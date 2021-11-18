NFL Week 11 expert picks: Against the spread, moneyline

It’s a busy week in the NFL. We may be in the middle of the 2021 NFL season, but only two teams have a bye week—the struggling Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos.

That means we have 15 games this week, and with only a couple of months left until the playoffs, there are some pivotal matchups on the docket. After a big win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week, the Minnesota Vikings must take on the Green Bay Packers to try to make headway both in the NFC North and the Wild Card race. The Cincinnati Bengals, coming off a two-game losing streak and a bye, have a huge game against a desperate Las Vegas Raiders team.

Of course, the Detroit Lions—who are firmly out of any postseason talk—probably aren’t all that interested in any of those matchups. Fans are probably more focused on the race for the No. 1 pick, and Week 11 has some games of intrigue there, too. The 2-7 Jets take on the 3-7 Dolphins. The 2-7 Jaguars host the 4-5 49ers. And the 1-8 Texans... well, they have their hands full with the 8-2 Titans.

A look at this week’s odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook, reveals a potentially very competitive week of football. Of the 15 matchups, eight have a betting line of 5 points or fewer. Our staff’s picks reflect that, as there are only six of the 15 games in which we’ve all picked the same winner. Take a look:

Titans over Texans

Bills over Colts

Dolphins over Jets

49ers over Jaguars

Chargers over Steelers

Buccaneers over Giants

And here’s a look at the rest of our picks for Week 11 in the NFL. Our picks for Lions vs. Browns will be revealed on Sunday before the game.

What game is your stone-cold lock of the week? Which pick is a guaranteed hit?