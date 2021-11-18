Lions re-sign WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad

On Thursday morning, the Detroit Lions announced that they have re-signed wide receiver Geronimo Allison to the practice squad and released wide receiver Travis Jonsen in a corresponding move.

In an effort to add a spark to their receiver room, the Lions signed Allison from the practice squad to the active roster in October. In the four games since his promotion, he was inactive in Week 8, played on 47 offensive snaps over three games, saw just two targets, and made zero receptions.

His release earlier this week was not surprising, nor is his re-signing to the practice squad. While he hasn’t made an impact on game day, he still offers the Lions some insurance on the practice squad in case the team suffers an injury at the position, or if the team’s youth struggles to produce.

Currently, the Lions have five receivers on the active roster, and two on the practice squad (Allison and Tom Kennedy). The Lions have utilized Kalif Raymond and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown as starters all season, but the third spot has seen a rotating door of players. Tyrell Williams was originally slotted for that role but a Week 1 concussion landed him on injured reserve and he was eventually released with an injury settlement. Next, Quintez Cephus stepped up and assumed the role but a broken clavicle required surgery and landed him on injured reserve. Since then, the Lions have tried Allison, KhaDarel Hodge, and most recently Trinity Benson on the outside, but most assume Josh Reynolds—who was claimed off of waivers last week—has the best shot at stabilizing the role.