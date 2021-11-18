Notes: The Lions among 2 loss-less teams in November

You may not have realized it, but the NFC has been straight bonkers this month. So bonkers that the Detroit Lions are one of two teams having the most success in November.

While looking at the current standings, CBS Sports’ John Breech realized there are only two teams in the NFC with zero losses in November — and one of them is the Lions.

Washington leads the conference at 1-0, but the Lions, who have not won a single game, still have a better record than the other 14 NFC teams this month.

Here’s how it’s gone down so far this month:

1. Washington (1-0)

2. Detroit (0-0-1)

T-3. 49ers (1-1)

T-3. Cardinals (1-1)

T-3. Packers (1-1)

T-3. Vikings (1-1)

T-3. Panthers (1-1)

T-3. Falcons (1-1)

T-3. Eagles (1-1)

T-3. Giants (1-1)

T-3. Cowboys (1-1)

T-12. Buccaneers (0-1)

T-12. Bears (0-1)

T-12. Seahawks (0-1)

T-15. Saints (0-2)

T-15. Rams (0-2)

The Lions had a bye week on Nov. 7 and tied the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-16 on Nov. 14.

“All this losing by the NFC in November has turned the playoff race upside down,” Breech writes. “Going into Week 11, a total of 15 teams in the NFC are within 1.5 games of a playoff spot. The only team not within 1.5 games is the Lions, who haven’t moved up at all in the standings despite their unbeaten November.”

There’s not much to take away from this fact besides the NFC is a crazy place right now and if this continues, the race to playoffs is going to be interesting. For all those other teams who actually have a shot at making them, of course.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Matt Waldman’s Rookie Scouting Report podcast features an awesome breakdown on Jemar Jefferson’s ball-carrying skills, noting some specific techniques to get past defenders.

The NFL is attaching NFTs to tickets to select games, including the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day game. They act as virtual commemorative tickets. In case your eyes glazed over when you read that, please still enjoy this quote from the article: “While it’s hard to understand why anyone would want non-fungible evidence that they paid to see the 0-8-1 Detroit Lions play football on a holiday instead of spending time with their loved ones or simply staying home and doing nothing at all, this is happening.” Savage.

CBS Sports’s Joel Corry offers a list of seven offseason acquisitions that haven’t lived up to expectations. Probably won’t surprise you, but Jared Goff made the list.

The Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon noticed that after coming off a 45-7 loss to the Patriots, the Browns are still heavily favored against the Lions.

Jamaal Williams continues to be extremely likable.

Jamaal Williams is so happy to be back from injury that he’s wearing his helmet everywhere, including press conferences pic.twitter.com/rj4rb6KQQ2 — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) November 18, 2021

Receiver Josh Reynolds is set to make his debut against the Browns this Sunday. The Free Press’s Dave Birkett explains what we might see from him.