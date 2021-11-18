Thursday Night Football open thread: Patriots at Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are a long way removed from their historic Super Bowl.

The Falcons have struggle to recapture the glory of that Super Bowl run. Atlanta has missed the playoffs in their previous three seasons, culminating with a 4-12 record in 2020. The Falcons have rebounded a bit this year with a 4-5 record, but the playoffs remain a lofty goal. Matt Ryan remains at the helm of the offense, but rookie Kyle Pitts has been making waves. They will look to recapture what was once a dominant offense in the NFC.

The Patriots are ten games into the Mac Jones era, and it has been fairly successful. Jones has been the best rookie quarterback by many metrics, and his play has helped the Patriots reach a 6-4 record. Last season under Cam Newton, the Patriots only reached seven wins, so this year’s team is on a better trajectory. Winner of four-straight games, New England is looking to continue their roll.

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of Thursday Night Football:

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium—Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers:

FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink

Prime: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm

Online Stream/Replay: NFL Gamepass, Prime Video