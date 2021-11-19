Each week, as part of our game preview articles, I’ll be using the Question of the Day post to examine the roster of the Detroit Lions’ upcoming opponent. I’ll sort through their top players, narrowing the list based on a few key aspects (like being currently active), then present the following question to the fans base:

Which player on the Browns would you want on the Lions roster?

Despite their Jeckyl and Hyde season, the Cleveland Browns have a solid roster. So solid in fact, that they could lose a player like Odell Beckham Jr. and still be favored over the Lions by double-digit points, despite coming off a tremendous butt whopping by the Patriots.

Let’s take a closer look at their best options.

Nick Chubb, RB: Chubb is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list but is trending in the right direction, so I am including him in this exercise. One of the best backs in the league, Chubb averaged 5.2 yards per carry as a rookie, followed it up with a 5.0 ypc in 2019, 5.6 ypc last year, and is currently averaging a ridiculous 6.0 ypc on 120 carries. He’s a stud.

Joel Bitonio, G: Bitonio just signed a three-year, $48 million contract extension that keeps him with the Browns through the 2025 season. Averaging $16 million per year, he is now tied as the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL (with Joe Thuney), behind only Brandon Scherff who is playing on a franchise tag for the second year in a row (which massively increases the contract value). He is quite simply one of the best guards in the NFL.

Myles Garrett, EDGE: The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Garrett is a dominating force off the edge and already has 13 sacks this season. Garrett is so consistent that he has only failed to register a sack in one game this season and he followed up that performance with a 4.5 sack day against the Bears. In true pass rush sets, Garrett is PFF’s No. 1 graded EDGE rusher and is credited with 33 pressures on the season (second-most in the NFL).

John Johnson, Safety: A player many assumed the Lions would target this past offseason, after thriving with the Rams the previous four years. Instead, Johnson signed a three-year $33.75 million contract with the Browns, has taken on a leadership role, and is arguably one of the final missing pieces in their secondary. Sigh, what could have been.

My choice: Myles Garrett

I know this is the second week in a row I am choosing an EDGE rusher but the Lions have faced a gauntlet of pass rushers this season—most matching up against rookie Penei Sewell—and each has arguably been their teams best player.

Am I right? Wrong? Which Browns player would you steal away? Vote in the poll and sound off in the comments.