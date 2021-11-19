The Detroit Lions Week 11 opponent, the Cleveland Browns, have declared their injury designations and they will be without their starting nickel corner Troy Hill. Additionally, starting wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is listed as questionable, but the other nine starters dealing with injuries are not listed with a designation and are expected to play.

The good news doesn’t stop there for the Browns, as they also returned their running backs from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, including stud starter Nick Chubb.

Let’s take a look at the Browns’ injury designations, with the starters bolded.

Reserve/COVID-19 list

RB, Nick Chubb - Activated

RB/WR Demetric Felton - Activated

RB John Kelly - Activated

Center Nick Harris

Three of the four Browns running backs started the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but by Friday, all of them were back on the active roster and ready to contribute. Getting Chubb back in the lineup is a terrific outcome for the Browns, as he is one of the best backs in the league, and he’s a big part of why they have the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL.

For now, reserve center Nick Harris remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ruled OUT

WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion)

NB Troy Hill (neck)

CB A.J. Green (concussion)

Hill’s neck injury was scary enough that he was checked into a hospital following last week’s game. He was cleared to leave the next day but was unable to practice this week as a result.

“All of the news continues to be good, which is obviously great,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Hill’s injury on Wednesday. “We will just keep bringing him along.”

With Hill out, the Browns will be looking for a new slot corner this week but the only other corners on the active roster have played exclusively on the outside this season. Will the Browns ask rookie Greg Newsome or Greedy Williams to shift inside, or possibly lean on safety Grant Delpit (who has just 36 snaps in the slot this season) to fill the role?

Schwartz and Green were unable to practice this week, subsequently resulting in them not clearing the league’s concussion protocols.

Questionable

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin)

EDGE Takkarist McKinley (groin)

With Schwartz ruled out, the Browns only have four wide receivers left on the active roster, so they are surely hoping Peoples-Jones can go on Sunday. If he can’t play, the Browns would either proceed with the remaining three or activate one of their two practice squad receivers—JoJo Natson or Isaiah Zuber.

McKinley is the Browns’ third option off the edge, playing in roughly a third of their defensive snaps. He missed last week with injury, but got in three limited practices this week. If he is unable to play, the team would turn to Joe Jackson to step up his role.

No injury designation

QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder, knee, foot)

WR Jarvis Landry (knee)

TE Austin Hooper (shin)

Center JC Tretter (knee)

RT Blake Hance (thumb)

EDGE, Myles Garrett (non-injury related)

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney (wrist, ankle, knee)

DT Malik Jackson (knee)

CB Greedy Williams (shoulder)

S Ronnie Harrison (non-injury)

There are a lot of Browns starters dealing with injuries but the team feels confident enough with the ones in this section to not list them with an injury designation. Landry, Tretter, Clowney, and Jackson all saw limited or no practice days this week, while the rest got in at least one full practice.

Mayfield is expected to play and start against the Lions, but his three current injuries are taking their toll on him.

“This is probably the most beat up I have been in my career, and it is not like it is one particular thing; it is multiple,” Mayfield told the media on Wednesday. “It is just that time of the year, and things add up. Nobody is going to feel bad for you. It is not an excuse. You have to find a way to make a play.”

If Mayfield re-aggrivates any of his injuries, the Browns’ backup is Case Keenum, who took over last week when Mayfield exited due to injury.