Lions vs. Browns preview podcast: Can changes on offense spark Detroit?

The Detroit Lions offense has a pretty good chance of looking a little different this week. Most notably, quarterback Jared Goff is dealing with an oblique injury and has yet to practice this week. While there still remains a relatively realistic chance Goff practices on Friday and plays on Sunday, current signs point to backup Tim Boyle starting against the Cleveland Browns this week.

Of course, there is no indication that Boyle is a better quarterback right now than Goff. Despite his impressive arm strength, Boyle struggled through training camp and the preseason. However, sometimes things simply need to be shaken up to create a spark, and the Lions' offense—who hasn’t scored 20 or more points since the season opener—certainly needs a spark. And with wide receiver Josh Reynolds expected to make his Lions debut on Sunday, you never know.

Unfortunately, those aren’t the only changes the Lions' offense may see. Franchise left tackle Taylor Decker is dealing with a new elbow injury, and the timing couldn’t be worse with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney on tap this week.

That said, the Browns are dealing with their own set of injuries. Baker Mayfield’s injury list is about as long as a CVS receipt, and Nick Chubb currently remains on the COVID-19 list.

So is there a chance at an upset this week? Ryan Mathews and I broke down the Week 11 matchup on our weekly “First Byte” podcast: our preview podcast that is mini-sized so you can listen to the entire thing during your commute.

