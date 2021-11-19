Detroit Lions approval poll: Dan Campbell (November 2021)

Detroit Lions head coach is still searching for his first win this season and we’re nearing Thanksgiving. That’s obviously not where this team wanted to be at this point in the year, but it’s hard to gauge how much of the blame falls on the head coach’s shoulders.

Campbell had done an admirable job when it comes to building this team’s culture. While the players are obviously mad and disappointed in the record, they have not let it shown when they take the field—both throughout the weeks of practices and on Sundays.

But despite that, the Lions still haven’t picked up a win.

Last week, Campbell made a bold move taking over play calling from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. Some, including Lynn himself, said it was a warranted move based on the mounting struggles from the Lions' offense. Lynn even said it was a move he probably would have made had he been head coach. Others have called it an overreach or an act of desperation from Campbell. As for the results of him taking over the headset... it was a mixed bag. The Lions set a season-high in 229 rushing yards, but they still managed just 17 points and couldn’t move the ball through the air even a little.

Still, it appears morale is still pretty high both in and around Allen Park these days, which may be hard to explain to others who only see the 0-8-1 record of the team.

But before we go into our latest approval poll for Campbell, here’s how his popularity has changed since his hiring in January.

January 2021: 78 percent approval

July 2021: 97 percent approval

October 2021: 95 percent approval

Now it’s time for your vote. Do you approve of the job Dan Campbell is doing as Detroit Lions head coach?