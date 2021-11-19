Lions activate QB Tim Boyle from IR, waive NB/Ret Corey Ballentine

In an expected move, the Detroit Lions have activated quarterback time Boyle from injured reserve and released nickel corner/returnman Corey Ballentine—who was just activated yesterday—in a corresponding move.

With starting quarterback Jared Goff dealing with an oblique injury and unable to practice all week, Boyle—who was practicing as part of a 21-day evaluation process—was taking starter reps in his stay.

On Friday, coach Dan Campbell said Goff was going to get on some throws in at practice, and his status would be evaluated for Sunday. Campbell planned on making a decision on if Goff was capable of playing, or if the team would turn to Boyle to start.

With Goff being listed as doubtful to play and Boyle being activated from IR, it appears that the Lions are lining it up so that Boyle will start against the Browns in Week 11—although the designation does leave a little wiggle room for things to flip.

Boyle spoke with the media after Friday's practice and indicated he was ready to start.

“Yeah, opportunities, especially in the NFL, come very few times, unfortunately, but that’s the beauty of the NFL, it’s so competitive,” Boyle said. “It’s been a long journey. Just kind of reminiscing on my story, starting football when I was six years old and here I am as a 27-year-old and still blessed to have this opportunity. So it really is, it’s about preparation and always staying ready so yeah, I’ll be ready to go.”

The Lions coaches are also confident Boyle will be ready to go. Campbell spoke glowingly of Boyle all week, and on Thursday, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said Boyle could handle “all of the playbook” calling him “a pretty sharp kid”, who he had “full confidence in him that he gets the job done.”

Boyle credited the coaching staff with helping him stay prepared for this moment.

“Coach Campbell, fortunately, allowed me to stay in every single meeting,” Boyle said. “I was on the sideline for every game. I traveled to away games, so my mind has been in it. I’ve been staying in the playbook, I’ve been sharp, helping Jared prepare so from a mental standpoint I don’t feel like I’ve really skipped a beat.”