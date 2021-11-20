Lions vs. Browns Week 11 Madden Simulation, live Q&A

Last week, the virtual Detroit Lions picked up their win in one of the most unpredictable outcomes of our 2021 Madden simulation series. We ran Madden 22 without even knowing that Ben Roethlisberger would be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list hours after we ran the simulation, and Detroit still came out victorious for the first time all season.

Of course, what happened on Sunday wasn’t quite as triumphant. Detroit managed to come out of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers without a loss, but they couldn’t manage a getting into the win column, either.

We’ll still call that a win by Madden 22 prediction standards.

So what will they think of this week’s matchup between two beat up Lions and Cleveland Browns teams?

We’ll see what the virtual setting has to say about Lions vs. Browns on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET on our Twitch page as we run each team against each other with no involvement from anyone. It’s computer vs. computer.

Meanwhile, I’ll be commentating live and answering any questions you may have about Sunday’s matchup.

Additionally, we are still running our Movember charity campaign and have just 10 days left. For the next week and a half, we are raising money for RAINN—one of America’s biggest supporting foundations of survivors of sexual abuse. You can read more about their cause here.

For every $20 you donate, you get a virtual raffle ticket that could win you awesome prizes like a signed Penei Sewell football, tickets to Lions vs. Vikings on December 5, or a throwback T.J. Hockenson jersey. For more information on our charity drive, click here.

Here’s everything else you need to know:

What: Lions vs. Browns Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, November 20 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)