Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 11 at Cleveland Browns

The Detroit Lions are on the road for the second week in a row, this time taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
The Lions made a handful of roster moves this week, and as we arrive at Sunday, the Lions have 53 players on the active roster and two elevated players from the practice squad. That means they’ll have 55 players available to choose their game-day roster from.
Quarterback (2 + 1)
- Tim Boyle (12) - activated from injured reserve on Friday
- David Blough (10)
- Jared Goff (16) - oblique, Doubtful, reportedly ruled out for Sunday and “likely” Thanksgiving
Running back (3 + 1)
- D’Andre Swift (32) - shoulder, not listed with an injury designation
- Jamaal Williams (30) - thigh, questionable
- Godwin Igwebuike (35)
- Jermar Jefferson* (28) - ankle, ruled out
Wide receiver (6 + 1)
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown* (14)
- Josh Reynolds (8)
- Trinity Benson (17) - knee, questionable
- KhaDarel Hodge (18)
- Tom Kennedy (85) — signed to the active roster on Saturday
- Quintez Cephus (87) — Injured reserve with a broken collarbone, his season is likely over
Tight end/H-back/Fullback (3)
- TE-F — T.J. Hockenson (88)
- TE-Y — Brock Wright (89)
- Superback - Jason Cabinda (45)
Expected starting offensive line (8 + 2)
- LT — Taylor Decker (68) — elbow, questionable
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73)
- C — Evan Brown (63)
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)
- RT — Penei Sewell* (58)
Reserve offensive line
- OT — Will Holden (69)
- C — Ryan McCollum (74)
- OG — Tommy Kraemer (78) - elevated on Saturday
- OL — Matt Nelson (67) - ankle, ruled out
- G Logan Stenberg (71) — Injured reserve (undisclosed), eligible to return in Week 11
Interior defensive line (6 + 1)
- 4i - Michael Brockers (91)
- 3T - Nick Williams (97)
- NT - Alim McNeill* (54)
- DL - Da’Shawn Hand (93)
- DL - Levi Onwuzurike* (75)
- NT - John Penisini (98)
- DL - Jashon Cornell (96) — placed on reserve/non-football illness list, eligible to return in Week 13
EDGE Rushers (4 + 1)
- SAM - Charles Harris (53)
- WILL - Julian Okwara (99)
- Austin Bryant (2) — shoulder, not listed with an injury designation
- Jesse Lemonier (52)
- Trey Flowers (90) - knee, ruled out
Off-the-ball linebacker (5)
- MIKE - Alex Anzalone (34)
- BUCK - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44)
- Derrick Barnes* (55)
- Anthony Pittman (57)
- Josh Woods (51)
Cornerback (5 + 1)
- Amani Oruwariye (24)
- Jerry Jacobs* (39) - groin, not listed with an injury designation
- Mark Gilbert* (40) - illness, not listed with an injury designation
- Bobby Price (27)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu* (26) - Injured reserve with a thigh, has returned to practice
Nickel corner
- AJ Parker* (41)
Safety (5)
- FS - Tracy Walker (21) - concussion, questionable
- SS - Will Harris (25)
- C.J. Moore (38)
- Dean Marlowe (31)
- Jalen Elliott (42)
Kicking team (4 + 1)
- P - Jack Fox (3)
- LS - Scott Daly (47)
- K - Aldrick Rosas (5) — elevated on Saturday, indicating he is the likely starter
- K - Riley Patterson (6) — signed this week, but will likely be inactive with Rosas elevated
- K - Austin Seibert (4) - Injured reserve with a hip, eligible to return to practice in Week 13
Kick/Punt returners
- Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return
- Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve
Kick coverage specialists
- Holder - Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)
- Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
- 5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)
At-a-glance
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
