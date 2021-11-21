Detroit Lions Week 11 inactives: Jared Goff OUT, Taylor Decker IN

The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of a Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Lions did some roster shuffling again this week and heading into Sunday, they have 53 players on the active roster, plus two elevated players, bringing their game-day roster availability up to 55 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 55 players available and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven inactive for today’s matchup.

Here are those seven players:

Lions inactives:

Goff’s status has been the main storyline all week, but after being listed as doubtful, then seeing reserve Tim Boyle be activated off injured reserve on Friday (after taking first-team reps all week), this move was no surprise.

Benson injured his knee mid-week, and while he wasn't ruled out on Friday, the writing was on the wall that he would likely miss this week when the team signed receiver Tom Kennedy to the active roster.

Lemonier continues to be a healthy scratch, despite the team being banged up on the edge.

Patterson was signed to the Lions' active roster this week, but on the same day, they also signed Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad. Rosas was elevated this week, suggesting he had a better performance this week than Patterson, and Lions coaches trusted him more heading into this game.

Browns inactives: