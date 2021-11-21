Lions vs. Browns expert picks, score prediction

The Detroit Lions are still searching for their first win of the season. If this is the week, it’ll be Tim Boyle leading the team to victory over the Cleveland Browns. Jared Goff’s oblique injury will not only cause him to miss Sunday’s game, but it looks like his status for the short-week turnaround on Thanksgiving is very much in doubt, too.

The Browns are dealing with their fair share of injuries, as well. While quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to play, he’s not going to be anywhere near 100 percent. He’s dealing with a partially torn labrum, a bruised heel, and a bone bruise in his knee. In other words, he’ll be playing through a significant amount of pain. It’s also quite possible Mayfield will be without one of his main receiving threats as Donovan Peoples-Jones is trending towards missing Sunday’s contest.

Throw in another rainy afternoon, and things could get ugly on Sunday.

Last week, that played into Detroit’s favor, as they racked up 229 rushing yards on the day and were able to walk away with a tie against a heavily favored Pittsburgh Steelers team. Will the Lions be able to run the ball against a sturdier Browns defense and possibly pick up their first win of the season?

Here are our staff’s picks for Lions vs. Browns.

Kyle Yost (8-0-1): 28-16 Browns

John Whiticar (8-0-1): 28-23 Browns

Jeremy Reisman (7-1-1): 31-13 Browns

Erik Schlitt (6-2-1): 24-17 Browns

Hamza Baccouche (6-2-1): 27-23 Browns

Alex Reno (6-2-1): 27-10 Browns

Jerry Mallory (5-3-1): 30-24 Browns

Andrew Kato (5-3-1): 19-16 Browns

Ryan Mathews (5-3-1): 28-17 Browns

Kellie Rowe (5-3-1): 20-17 Browns

Mike Payton (5-3-1): 20-16 Browns

Chris Perfett (4-4-1): 15-4 Browns

Morgan Cannon (3-2-1): 20-16 Browns

Check out all of our Week 11 predictions here.

Alright, any believers in the comment section? Vote on the winner in the poll below and sound off in the comments.