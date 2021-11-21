Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns first half open thread

It’s another ugly, rainy Sunday, which seems apropos for the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. Both teams are dealing with injuries to their quarterbacks—although Jared Goff won’t play, while Baker Mayfield will. While both teams came into the season with very different expectations, I think it’s fair to say both have not quite met those goals.

For the Lions, they’re deep into November without their win. Expectations were low, but no one wanted another winless season, and Detroit’s opportunities are running thing.

The Browns, on the other hand, came into 2021 with Super Bowl expectations. At 5-5, that dream is far from dead, but they’re in a tough division and their inconsistent play—highlighted by last week’s blowout at the hands of the New England Patriots—doesn’t bode well for their chances to be true contenders this year.

So which team will make headway on those preseason expectations with a win in Week 11? Come join us for kickoff at 1 p.m. ET and chat in the comment section below.