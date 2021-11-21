Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns: Live score updates, highlights, injury news

I’m getting pretty sick of starting these articles with, “Is this the week?” But, alas, you get sick of a lot of bad things when you’re a Detroit Lions fan.

If you’re a Lions fan who has been sick of watching Jared Goff, Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be a bit of a reprieve for you. Goff is out with an oblique injury and is trending towards missing Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears, too. However, we’re about to see if the grass is truly greener on the other side, because it’s Tim Boyle in Goff’s place. Boyle has never started an NFL game, and his college career doesn’t exactly provide a ton of optimism. For that matter, the preseason didn’t look great, either.

But the Browns are vulnerable. Their pass defense isn’t particularly good, and their offense has been inconsistent all year. With Nick Chubb back in the lineup, however, the Browns get one of the best offensive threats in the league.

Who will emerge victorious from a rainy November day in Cleveland? We’ll be providing live score updates, recaps and highlights right here when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

First quarter

The Lions won the toss and deferred—same as last week—but unlike last week, they didn’t give up a touchdown on the opening drive. Though Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield managed to each pick up a first down, the drive stalled at midfield and a third-down blitz forced a throw away.