Not much has gone right for the Detroit Lions offense this year, but in the past two weeks, D’Andre Swift has been a revelation. After a slow start to the year on the ground, Swift has now rushed for over 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games. He is the first Lions running back to accomplish that feat since Kevin Jones did it back in 2004.

Last week, it was all about Swift being the workhorse back against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He rushed the ball 33 times for 130 yards against a good Steelers defense. This week against the Cleveland Browns, Swift was able to hit on some big rushing plays for the first time all season. Coming into Week 11, Swift’s longest run of the season was 21 yards. Against the Browns, Swift had rushes of 12, 13, 19, and a huge 57-yard run—the longest of Swift’s career.

Swift crossed over the 100-yard mark on Sunday after just eight carries. He would finish the game with 136 rushing yards on 14 carries. The amazing thing about Swift’s day: 126 of those rushing yards came in the second half.