Lions vs Browns: What Just Happened?

This was incredibly frustrating. The Detroit Lions had multiple chances to succeed in a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and they squandered them away. This was a very annoying game to cover.

As always, I have thoughts on this game. These are those thoughts:

What was this play call?

I don’t know what this team is doing anymore. The effort late in the game on the play call front screamed “we do not want to win this game!’ The final drive for the Lions started nicely with Tim Boyle's best throw of the day. A 24-yard shot to TJ Hockenson. Then the Lions backed off. The next plays were a Jamaal Williams run for no gain, a screen pass to Godwin Igwebuike who had two defenders standing directly next to him, and a D’Andre Swift draw on third-and-14.

Overboyled

So the Tim Boyle Laser Show turned out to be less of a laser show and more of that thing where you win at solitaire and the cards dance for you. It was bad. He had that nice 24-yard throw to Hockenson, but outside of that, Boyle made you wonder how a guy whose college career consisted of 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions got a job in the NFL.

In total, Boyle went 15-of-23 for 77 yards and two interceptions. He threw 23 passes and only racked up 77 yards. I had to type that twice because it’s so unbelievable to me that someone could only get 77 yards on 23 passes. 77!

Boyle’s interceptions proved that Jared Goff may actually be the best quarterback on the Lions roster.

Defense

Aaron Glenn continues to be the best coach on the Lions' entire staff. The Browns aren’t a team that lights up the scoreboard often, but the Lions' defense did manage to hold them to just 13 points and racked up two turnovers. Just like last week against the Steelers, the Lions' defense gave the Lions plenty of opportunities to win. Sadly the Lions' offense didn't capitalize on them yet again.

Alex Rag Dollalone

I won't rag on Anzalone too much, but boy did he get thrown around a lot on Sunday. Let’s just throw the highlights out there for you. Rough day.

What contact balance looks like: Nick Chubb #Browns



Anzalone made into abalone pic.twitter.com/GAuGxDemRF — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) November 21, 2021

Wyatt Teller on the pull pic.twitter.com/G43FfR8CTT — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) November 21, 2021

Yeesh.

Swift is legit

D’Andre Swift proved yet again that he is indeed legit. He made some history on Sunday when he became the first Lions running back to have consecutive 100-yard games since Kevin Jones ran for 196 yards against the Cardinals and then 156 yards against the Packers in 2004. Swift is very clearly the Lions' best player on the entire team and he’s going to get the bag of money when it comes time to get paid.

Penalties killed the Lions again

This is just part of life for Lions fans. No matter what players are on the team or who’s coaching them, the Lions are going to break their own backs and they’re going to do it multiple times. I’m not sure how you can fix this or even if it can be fixed. The Lions are going to shoot themselves in the foot during important moments and it’s just always going to be a part of the story.

Thanksgiving is going to suck

Let’s just say it out loud. Justin Fields left this week’s game with an injury for the Bears and who knows if he’ll be good to go on Thursday. With that in mind, who knows if Jared Goff will be either. So there’s a good chance that Tim Boyle vs Andy Dalton is going to be part of your turkey dinner this week.

I can’t imagine Ford Field will have much of an audience this year. The Lions are losing every week and there is nothing exciting about this team unless Swift has the ball in his hands. You might as well stay home and see if you can sneak some pumpkin pie before dinner. Maybe you can have a pickup game in the backyard. It’ll be more exciting than the game on TV. At least when the Lions lose, you know you can eat until you end up in a good old-fashioned food coma.

Levi Swatzurike

Before we get out of here, we have to pay Levi Onwuzurike some respect. The kid balled out on Sunday and had two big swats that helped the Lions' defense and special teams keep the team in the game. You love to see stuff like this from the young guys on the team.