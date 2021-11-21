Sunday Night Football open thread: Steelers at Chargers

Tonight’s edition of Sunday Night Football features two teams looking to rebound.

The Pittsburgh Steelers combined with the Detroit Lions to produce an ugly tie last week. Mason Rudolph struggled in poor conditions, but tonight’s match will see the return of Ben Roethlisberger. With some stability at quarterback, the Steelers will hope to muster a more productive outing.

The Chargers had moments of brilliance early this season, but things have derailed as of late. Losses in three of their previous four games have sent Los Angeles to 5-4, but the division is still within reach. Justin Herbert has had an up-and-down second season, but he still shows promise as a young signal caller. The question is whether the team can string together good enough offensive and defensive performances to eke out a win.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium—Inglewood, CA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sidelines)

Online: NBCSports.com