The Detroit Lions are on a short week as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving this Thursday. Because of the shortened time frame, most things will be accelerated this week, including the injury report.

While the Lions are required to submit an injury report on Monday, after just playing a game the day prior, the Lions did what most teams do in this situation and ran a walkthrough. With a walkthrough on the docket, all player's statuses on the injury report will be estimated by the coaching staff, projecting what they believe each player would have been capable of if they had an actual practice.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the Lions’ official injury report for Monday, noting that the new injuries are bolded.

Estimated to have not practiced

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) - INJURED Week 11

DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin) - INJURED Week 11

NB A.J. Parker (ankle) - INJURED Week 11

OL Matt Nelson (ankle)

EDGE Trey Flowers (knee)

Sunday’s game against the Browns proved to be a tough one for injuries. Starting guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai suffered a concussion and did not return. Da’Shawn Hand suffered a groin injury and starting nickelback AJ Parker left with an ankle injury. Given the short turnaround, all were labeled as non-participants for Monday, but we’ll see how they progress in the next two days.

Vaitai was replaced by rookie Tommy Kraemer, who only had four offensive snaps to his name prior to Sunday. Parker was replaced by safety Will Harris, who dropped down from safety. And with Hand out, rookie Levi Onwuzurike saw an increase in snaps.

Estimated to have had a limited practice

QB Jared Goff (oblique)

RB Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle)

WR Trinity Benson (knee)

The big news here is that starting quarterback Jared Goff was listed as a limited participant, opening a window for him to play on Thursday. Last week, Goff did not practice at all after suffering an oblique injury. Tim Boyle started against the Browns as the Lions offensive struggles continued. Head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that Goff would continue to start once healthy again.

“Yeah, if he can go, he’s going,” Campbell said.

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter called it “unlikely” for Goff to play this week, but it appears there may be more optimism surrounding his status to start the week.

Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson also progressed in the injury report. Jefferson suffered a knee/ankle injury on his long touchdown run against the Steelers and the injury looked bad, but last week Campbell noted that the injury turned out not to be as bad as it looked initially. Now it appears there’s an outside chance he’ll be ready for Thursday.

Estimated to have practiced in full

N/A

No longer on the injury report

CB Mark Gilbert (illness)

SAF Tracy Walker (concussion)

RB Jamaal Williams (thigh)

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

EDGE Austin Bryant (shoulder)

CB Jerry Jacobs (groin)

LT Taylor Decker (elbow)

Plenty of good news here, as starters Jamaal Williams, D’Andre Swift, Taylor Decker, Tracy Walker, and Jerry Jacobs were all given a clean bill of health and should play this week unless there’s a setback.