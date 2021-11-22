Detroit Lions open as 4-point underdogs vs. Bears for Thanksgiving

For the third time in four years, the Detroit Lions will be facing off against the Chicago Bears to open up Thanksgiving Day’s slate of three games. The Bears have won the two previous matchups by narrow margins, and it looks like we could be headed for another close game on Thursday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chicago Bears are opening as four-point favorites over the Lions.

The biggest question for both teams headed into Week 12 is who will be playing quarterback. For the Lions, starting quarterback Jared Goff missed Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury that held him out of practice all week. Early reports suggest he’s likely to miss another game, but head coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday’s game that Goff is still considered the starter and could return by Thursday.

“If he can go, he’s going,” Campbell said.

If Goff can’t go, it’ll likely be Tim Boyle again as the starter. Boyle started his first career NFL game Sunday against the Browns, but failed to provide any spark for the team. He completed 15-of-23 passes for just 77 yards and two interceptions.

For the Bears, rookie Justin Fields had assumed starting duties from veteran Andy Dalton a few weeks ago, but Fields suffered a rib injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and did not return. Early reports suggest Fields did not suffer any broken bones in his ribs, but the young quarterback will undergo more tests on Monday. With a quick turnaround this week, his status seems in doubt.

That said, the Bears seemed to operate fine with Dalton behind center on Sunday. After going scoreless with Fields at quarterback, Dalton immediately operated a touchdown drive, including a 60-yard pass to Dalton Mooney. He also led a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the final four minutes of the game to give Chicago a lead, but the defense couldn’t hold up to give Chicago the win.

The Lions come into Week 12 with an 0-9-1 record, still searching for their first win under Campbell. Meanwhile, the Bears are riding a five-game losing streak and their postseason hopes are slipping away at just 3-7 on the year.