Monday Night Football open thread: Giants at Buccaneers

Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season closes out with an NFC matchup between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football”.

The Buccaneers enter this game as one of the better teams in the NFL, but they have hit a rough patch as of late. They’ve lost two games in a row—against Washington Football Team last week and the New Orleans Saints in Week 8—and they are facing pressure to claim a top seed in the NFC.

The Giants, meanwhile, continue to tread water as the futures of coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones remain lingering questions. Sitting at 3-6, the Giants did manage a victory in their previous game over the Las Vegas Raiders, but the outlook on the season is grim. A healthy running back Saquon Barkley should help a struggling offense.

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium—Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN, ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app, FUBO.tv