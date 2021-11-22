D’Andre Swift has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week for the second week in a row.

The second-year back earned his Week 11 nomination after rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Swift faces some tough competition this week, especially Jonathan Taylor who saved my fantasy season rushed for 185 yards on 32 carries and a whopping four touchdowns.

Swift beat last week’s rushing total of 130 yards on 33 carries, which earned him his Week 10 nomination when the Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers. Taylor was also nominated last week and won that contest. We can’t let Taylor WIN back-to-back, can we?

Against the Browns, Swift also became the first Detroit running back to rush for over 100 yards in back-to-back games in nearly two decades and broke his career record for longest run with this 57-yard dash for a touchdown:

You can vote for Swift for the FedEx Ground Player of Week 11 here.

And onto your notes.

Week after week, how do the Lions continue to suit up and take the field? Amani Oruwariye offers some insight into how the guys are holding up.

.@AmaniO on the mentality in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/1T1iRxybG1 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 21, 2021

The Athletic’s Chris Burke urges Dan Campbell to trust his offense in crunch time at this point of a winless season. “Campbell never found it in him to flip the switch, to turn his boys loose and hope someone could make a play.” ($)

On a lighter note, this:

Dan Campbell on his ideal Thanksgiving meal: "Turkey guy, no dressing. No cranberry. Particularly smoked. Mashed potatoes, gravy, corn. Off the cob. Cut right off the cob. Green bean casserole and homemade rolls."



Now yours... — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 22, 2021

Awwww, also this:

Also this! This is the happiest notes I’ve put together this season.