The Detroit Lions lost to the Cleveland Browns 13-10 in Week 11 bringing their record to 0-9-1. When the game was on the line, coach Dan Campbell once again prioritized protecting his quarterback and it cost them. The Lions continue to stay in games late but they lack finishing power right now and the national experts are taking notice.

With the Houston Texans winning last week, every team in the NFL now has two wins, except the Lions. While that is great for them closing in on locking up the No. 1 overall draft pick, it hurts the national narrative of the team. This week, every national organization, save the Monday Morning Quarterback, ranked them dead last.

MMQB: 29 (Previous: 32)

“Sunday was a bummer for anyone holding out hope that Tim Boyle was the answer, but the Lions continue to be game most weeks and have a chance to get on the board against the Bears on Thursday.” — MMQB’s rotating writers ($ubscription required)

NFL.com: 32 (Previous: 30)

“The Lions will take the field on Thanksgiving as a winless team for the third time in franchise history. Detroit fought hard in a 13-10 loss to the Browns, but extreme effort that ends in defeat is the type of Groundhog Day outcome that must wear on a locker room when it happens over three straight months. D’Andre Swift has been a bright spot, but it’s clear the Lions don’t have their future quarterback currently on the roster. Tim Boyle did very little in his opportunity to start in place of an injured Jared Goff, and David Blough’s third-string status is a damning indictment of his own place in the NFL firmament. Just win (one), baby.” — Dan Hanzus

Yahoo Sports: 32 (Previous: 31)

“When you’re still chasing your first win in mid-November, it’s not a time to get conservative. Lions coach Dan Campbell has been aggressive on fourth down most of this season, then on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter Sunday, trailing 13-7, Campbell opted to kick the field goal. The game ended in a 13-10 loss. Not every decision to take the points is bad, but this one hurts because the Lions should have known their offense wasn’t going to give them many chances.” — Frank Schwab

USA Today: 32 (Previous: 31)

“Now that Houston’s latest victory has all but secured No. 1 pick of the 2022 draft for Detroit, will the Lions reach for one of the quarterback prospects? Or just play it safe by snagging another Oregon product, DE Kayvon Thibodeaux in this case?” — Nate Davis

ESPN: 32 (Previous: 32)

“Most memorable Thanksgiving game: Lions blow out Bears 55-20 on Nov. 27, 1997

“In Motown, the annual Turkey Day classic almost has a local Super Bowl-type feel to it, with the buildup, tradition and excitement among loyal fans — which initially started in 1934. But even in the present day, it’s hard to mention the Lions franchise without it being highlighted by a legendary moment from Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders. The 1997 Thanksgiving Day game was one of those special moments at the Pontiac Silverdome, where his 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns helped the Lions beat the Chicago Bears 55-20. Sanders helped Detroit come from behind with big touchdown runs of 40, 25 and 15 yards after the Lions trailed 17-3 in the first half.” — Eric Woodyard

CBS Sports: 32 (Previous: 32)

“They competed at Cleveland with a backup quarterback, which is a good sign. They might play backup Tim Boyle again Thursday.” — Pete Prisco

Sporting News: 32 (Previous: 32)

“The Lions again fought hard against an AFC North opponent on the road, but this time, they didn’t even have a tie to show for it. They should have a fighting chance at a happy Thanksgiving at home against the Bears.” — Vinnie Iyer

Washington Post: 32 (Previous: 32)

“The Lions can lose with Tim Boyle at QB, just as they can lose with Jared Goff at QB. That’s versatility. Going 0-16-1 remains very much in play.” — Mark Maske ($ubscription required)