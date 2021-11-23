Detroit Lions announce Big Sean as 2021 Thanksgiving Day game halftime performer

It’s a homecoming this Thursday for one of Detroit’s most prolific recording artists.

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday the performers for both the national anthem and the halftime show for the Thanksgiving Day Classic on Thursday which includes NE-YO kicking things off and Detroit’s own Big Sean handling halftime duties.

Big Sean, a certified Platinum rapper and graduate of Detroit’s Cass Technical High School, is set to perform this Thursday at the Week 12 matchup between the Lions and Chicago Bears. This will be Big Sean’s second time performing at the event, first getting a chance to take the stage at halftime back in 2015.

One of the very, very few from my city to live these dreams out. never taking that for granted! Thank You! pic.twitter.com/NOdjBQESG0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 26, 2015

In September of 2020, Sean released his most recent studio album titled Detroit 2—a sequel to his 2012 mixtape Detroit—to generally favorable reviews and acclaim.

The Lions are tapping Grammy-award winning artist, producer, writer, and actor NE-YO to perform our nation’s anthem. NE-YO’s accomplishments range far and wide over almost two decades now, both recording and penning numerous hit singles for himself and a variety of notable recording artists such as Rihanna, Beyonce, and Jennifer Hudson.