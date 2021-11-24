Bears’ injury report: Justin Fields, Akiem Hicks OUT, Allen Robinson doubtful

The Detroit Lions Week 12 opponent, the Chicago Bears have declared their injury designations for Thanksgiving Day, and they will be starting quarterback Andy Dalton over rookie Justin Fields, who is dealing with a rib injury.

Let’s take a look at the Bears’ recent additions to injured reserve and their assigned injury designations for this week, with the starters bolded.

Recently placed on Injured Reserve

EDGE Khalil Mack (foot)

NB Duke Shelley (hamstring)

Mack was ruled out last weekend when it was revealed that he would require season-ending surgery.

“With (Mack), it’s been the last several weeks just trying to get right,” coach Matt Nagy said of Mack’s surgery. “I think we did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him, and I know he’s put a lot of time and energy in trying to get back and see where things are at. But this is where we’re at. I know he’s frustrated because he’s such a competitor. But this is the best thing for him and the best situation to be able to help him out and get it fixed.”

Trevis Gipson filled in for Mack on the EDGE last week and was credited with five pressures and two sacks against the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens, per PFF.

Shelley, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, has been Chicago’s starting nickel for most of the season, playing on 55 percent of defensive snaps. Per Windy City Gridiron, “the Bears have used both Marqui Christian and Xavier Crawford at nickel on occasion this season, but it was Christian that filled in last week” when Shelley was injured.

Ruled OUT

QB Justin Fields (ribs)

DL Akiem Hicks (ankle)

RB Damien Williams (calf)

Fields, who left last week’s game after injuring his ribs, was ruled out earlier in the week by Nagy. The Bears will turn to former starter Andy Dalton to quarterback the team on Thanksgiving, with Nick Foles tabbed as the team's backup.

Hicks hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in Week 9 and after being unable to practice this week as well, he was ruled out. This is good news for a Lions team who will likely be focused on establishing the run, as Hicks is one of the better run defenders in the NFL.

Williams was a late-week addition to the injury report against the Ravens, popping up on Saturday as doubtful and ruled out of the game on Sunday. He was unable to practice this week as well, and with a limited amount of time to recover, he won’t be available.

Doubtful

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring)

Robinson didn’t practice in Week 11, was listed as Doubtful ahead of their matchup with Ravens, and was inactive on game day. This week wasn’t much better, as he was also projected to not have practiced all week, and once again is listed as doubtful to play. If Robinson is unable to play, as expected, the Bears offense will have a much harder road to move the ball on.

Questionable

WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder)

DL Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs)

Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (chest)

Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring)

Goodwin, Edwards, and Gipson all appeared to suffer injuries during last Sunday’s game but it doesn’t appear to have impacted their ability to play on Thursday. Goodwin and Gipson were projected to have practice in full all week, while Edwards was projected to have practiced in full Monday and Tuesday, while he was limited on Wednesday.

Jackson hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in Week 8, but estimated limited practices this week suggest he may be ready to return to action.

No injury designation

WR Darnell Mooney (foot)

Mooney has been a limited participant most weeks while nursing a foot injury, but once game day rolls around, he has been able to play a full complement of snaps and is a big factor in the Bears offense. This week appears to follow that pattern.

