The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they would be starting reserve quarterback Andy Dalton for Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Detroit Lions. That’s not doing any favors to the audience primed to watch either Tim Boyle, also backup quarterback, or Jared Goff, who should be a backup quarterback. Is it doing any favors to the Lions' defense?

Question of the day: Which Bears quarterback is the worse matchup for the Lions?

My answer: Justin Fields, but it’s not as close as you’d think.

Fields’ deciding factor is his mobility, and I’m sure that’s no surprise to hear. However, the Lions are still such a disorganized defense—enough with “they’re young”; it’s Week 12, they’re disorganized—when facing traditional pocket passers that adding the element of a very mobile quarterback is dangerous. It becomes even more of a problem when you factor in that the Lions tend to play man coverage and defensive backs don’t hesitate to turn their backs to the quarterback.

Arguing against my selection. The Lions have faced Fields once already. Considering they haven’t seen Dalton in the past as a regular division rival and Dalton has played sparingly this season, Dalton just might give the defense some looks they haven’t seen.

What do you think, are Fields or Dalton more of a threat to the Lions' defense? Let’s hear it.