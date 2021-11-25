 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 12 vs. Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving

A quick reference guide for player viewing during the game.

By Erik Schlitt
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions are once again hosting their annual Thanksgiving game against their divisional rival Chicago Bears in Week 12 at Ford Field.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

The Lions made a handful of roster moves this week, including signing placing Da’Shawn Hand and AJ Parker on injured reserve, as well as signing UDFA rookie Tommy Kraemer to the active roster. By Thursday, the Lions had 52 players on the active roster and one elevated player, meaning they’ll have 53 players available to choose their game-day roster from.

Quarterback (3)

  • Jared Goff (16) - oblique, questionable — he believes he will be “a game-day decision”
  • Tim Boyle (12)
  • David Blough (10)

Running back (4)

Wide receiver (5 + 2)

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (3)

  • TE-F — T.J. Hockenson (88)
  • TE-Y — Brock Wright* (89)
  • Superback — Jason Cabinda (45)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)

Reserve offensive line

Interior defensive line (5 + 2)

EDGE Rushers (4 + 1)

  • WILL - Charles Harris (53)
  • SAM - Austin Bryant (2)
  • WILL/SAM - Julian Okwara (99)
  • WILL - Jesse Lemonier (52)
  • SAM - Trey Flowers (90) - knee, ruled OUT

Off-the-ball linebacker (5)

  • MIKE - Alex Anzalone (34)
  • BUCK - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44)
  • Derrick Barnes* (55)
  • Anthony Pittman (57)
  • Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (4 + 2)

Nickel corner

Safety (5)

  • FS - Tracy Walker (21)
  • SS - Will Harris (25)
  • SS - Dean Marlowe (31)
  • FS - C.J. Moore (38)
  • SS - Jalen Elliott (42)

Kicking team (4 + 1)

  • P - Jack Fox (3)
  • LS - Scott Daly (47)
  • K - Riley Patterson (6)
  • K - Austin Seibert (4) - Injured reserve with a hip, eligible to return to practice in Week 13

Kick/Punt returners

  • Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return
  • Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve
  • Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve

Kick coverage specialists

  • Holder - Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)
  • Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
  • 5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

