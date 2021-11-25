The Detroit Lions are once again hosting their annual Thanksgiving game against their divisional rival Chicago Bears in Week 12 at Ford Field.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

The Lions made a handful of roster moves this week, including signing placing Da’Shawn Hand and AJ Parker on injured reserve, as well as signing UDFA rookie Tommy Kraemer to the active roster. By Thursday, the Lions had 52 players on the active roster and one elevated player, meaning they’ll have 53 players available to choose their game-day roster from.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff (16) - oblique, questionable — he believes he will be "a game-day decision"

Tim Boyle (12)

David Blough (10)

Running back (4)

D’Andre Swift (32)

Jamaal Williams (30)

Jermar Jefferson* (28) - knee/ankle, questionable

Godwin Igwebuike (35)

Wide receiver (5 + 2)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Amon-Ra St. Brown* (14)

Josh Reynolds (8)

KhaDarel Hodge (18)

Tom Kennedy (85)

Trinity Benson (17) — knee, ruled OUT

Quintez Cephus (87) — Injured reserve with a broken collarbone, his season is likely over

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (3)

TE-F — T.J. Hockenson (88)

TE-Y — Brock Wright* (89)

Superback — Jason Cabinda (45)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Evan Brown (63)

RG — Tommy Kraemer* (78) — signed to the active roster on Tuesday

RT — Penei Sewell* (58)

Reserve offensive line

Interior defensive line (5 + 2)

4i - Michael Brockers (91) — knee, questionable

3T - Nick Williams (97)

NT - Alim McNeill* (54)

DL - Levi Onwuzurike* (75)

NT - John Penisini (98)

DL - Jashon Cornell (96) — reserve/non-football illness list, eligible to return in Week 13

DL - Da’Shawn Hand (93) — injured reserve with a groin injury, eligible to return in Week 15

EDGE Rushers (4 + 1)

WILL - Charles Harris (53)

SAM - Austin Bryant (2)

WILL/SAM - Julian Okwara (99)

WILL - Jesse Lemonier (52)

SAM - Trey Flowers (90) - knee, ruled OUT

Off-the-ball linebacker (5)

MIKE - Alex Anzalone (34)

BUCK - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44)

Derrick Barnes* (55)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (4 + 2)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Jerry Jacobs* (39)

Mark Gilbert* (40)

Bobby Price (27)

Ifeatu Melifonwu* (26) - Injured reserve with a thigh, has returned to practice

Nickel corner

Will Harris (25)

AJ Parker* (41) - placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, eligible to return in Week 15

Safety (5)

FS - Tracy Walker (21)

SS - Will Harris (25)

SS - Dean Marlowe (31)

FS - C.J. Moore (38)

SS - Jalen Elliott (42)

Kicking team (4 + 1)

P - Jack Fox (3)

LS - Scott Daly (47)

K - Riley Patterson (6)

K - Austin Seibert (4) - Injured reserve with a hip, eligible to return to practice in Week 13

Kick/Punt returners

Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return

Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve

Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve

Kick coverage specialists

Holder - Jack Fox (3)

Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

