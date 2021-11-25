Once a year, the Detroit Lions are ensured to grab the national spotlight, and it looks like the stars might actually be aligning. Jared Goff may return (which is somehow good news), Justin Fields is out, and Matt Nagy might soon be out for good. The Bears have more wins, but they seem to be the team trending in the wrong direction.

Fantasy football players will hope to get some points from the first game of the slate, and that will require the stars living up to the hype. The time is now for the Detroit offense to come to life. Reminder: the below scoring includes 6-point touchdowns and 0.5 PPR.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions-Bears player will outperform their projections?

D’Andre Swift (16.1 pts) : 60 rush yd, 4.6 rec, 36 rec yd, 0.7 TD

: 60 rush yd, 4.6 rec, 36 rec yd, 0.7 TD T.J. Hockenson (8.4 pts) : 4.7 rec, 48 rec yd, 0.2 TD

: 4.7 rec, 48 rec yd, 0.2 TD Andy Dalton (16.0 pts) : 226 yd, 1.4 TD, 0.7 INT

: 226 yd, 1.4 TD, 0.7 INT Darnell Mooney (11.3 pts): 5.0 rec, 64 rec yd, 0.4 TD

My answer: Hockenson bounced back a bit last week with six catches, but he is going to need to continue to play a bigger role in the passing game. However, Swift silenced the haters a bit with his long touchdown run, and it is clear that the Lions offense goes as he goes, even in losses.

For Chicago, there is not a ton to like in the passing game. Dalton has 38 total fantasy points in his three true appearances this year and while he is probably not quite this bad, the ceiling is not much higher. Mooney seems to be the Bears receiver to want right now, but how exciting is that really?

Your turn.