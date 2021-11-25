For the third time in four years, America is being treated to Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears to kick off their Thanksgiving Day. That’s not counting the annual Thanksgiving Day parade, but parades are not forms of entertainment. They are chores forced upon children who don’t know any better.

Speaking of forced entertainment, the Lions are 0-9-1 and the Bears are 3-7. Detroit is pretty much where they were expected to be, albeit missing a loss or two. Had the field goal gods not smited the Lions for letting Matt Prater go, this team would probably have a couple wins, but their overall play is as expected.

The Bears are in another camp. While not many expected this team to be a contender, 3-7 is a massive disappointment for Chicago in their fourth year under Matt Nagy. Even the excitement of having a young, first-round quarterback has worn off, and Nagy is nearing the end of his time in Chicago.

To make matters even worse for the Bears, the aforementioned rookie quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a rib injury after being the most sacked quarterback in the league through 11 weeks.

So I ask again, “Is this the week?” Can the Lions pick up their first win of the season? Our staff is split with seven picking the Bears and six picking the Lions.

Here are our score predictions:

Kyle Yost (9-0-1): 21-18 Bears

John Whiticar (9-0-1): 23-17 Bears

Jeremy Reisman (8-1-1): 20-17 Bears

Erik Schlitt (7-2-1): 17-16 Lions

Hamza Baccouche (7-2-1): 20-16 Bears

Alex Reno (7-2-1): 20-13 Bears

Jerry Mallory (6-3-1): 19-14 Lions

Andrew Kato (6-3-1): 19-16 Lions

Ryan Mathews (6-3-1): 17-16 Lions

Kellie Rowe (6-3-1): 17-13 Bears

Mike Payton (6-3-1): 16-10 Bears

Chris Perfett (5-4-1): 16-14 Lions

Morgan Cannon (4-2-1): 17-13 Lions

Now let’s hear what you think. Vote on the winner in the poll below, and share your score prediction in the comment section.