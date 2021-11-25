The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of a Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

The Lions made a few roster moves this week including signing placing Da’Shawn Hand and AJ Parker on injured reserve, as well as signing UDFA rookie Tommy Kraemer to the active roster. Heading into Thursday, they have 52 players on the active roster, plus one elevated player (Parker Ehinger), bringing their game-day roster availability up to 53 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 53 players available and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare five inactive for today’s matchup.

Here are those five players:

Lions inactives:

Goff called himself a game-time decision on Tuesday, and after testing out his oblique during warmups, he apparently feels good enough to go and will be active for this game. If Goff runs into any physical problems, the Lions could always turn back to Tim Boyle, who started last week against the Browns.

With Goff active and ready to go, the Lions opted not to keep a third quarterback active and Blough gets the day off.

With Vaitai unavailable and Nelson—the team's primary offensive line reserve—also ruled out, the team promoted Kraemer to start at right guard and elevated Ehinger for depth.

Flowers will be replaced in the starting lineup by Austin Bryant at SAM, but expect a heavy dosage of Julian Okwara as well.

Benson’s role has been a bit all over the place this season but before he got injured he was holding down a starting receiver role. That has since shifted to Josh Reynolds, who has yet to make an impact.

Bears inactives: