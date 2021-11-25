Bears vs Lions 2021: Game time, TV schedule, streaming live

Every year, someone suggests taking the Thanksgiving game away from the Detroit Lions. Every year, I wish death and ill fortune upon their bloodline for daring to speak such blasphemies. You have to put up with Lions football. There is no other way about it. Sit and deal, and a team of devils to eat your loins if you cross it.

This game may be doom for Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy. The world is closing in on his job, rumors are swirling and people are chanting at AEW matches and Bulls games for his head. Now without Justin Fields, he has to turn back to Andy Dalton in hopes to take this game.

For the Lions, Jared Goff looks to be playing, but the Lions have to get off more issues than just quarterback on offense. The Lions have passed for less than 200 yards in the past two games. Things need to suit up, straighten up and fly somewhat straight if Detroit hopes to beat Chicago’s defense.

In 2020, the Thanksgiving game proved doom for Lions head coach Matt Patricia. This year it might do the same for Nagy. It remains to be seen, and the Lions have to pull off their first win of the season to shove that casket closed.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions game info

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 12 Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

Online stream: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app (locally)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

Odds: Chicago -3, 41 o/u, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.