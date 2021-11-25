Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears first half open thread

The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic is something to always be thankful for. I don’t care if this team is winless and dreaming of the first overall pick in the draft, or in the middle of a heated playoff race. This is the best sports-related tradition in existence. The Detroit Lions are—and forever will be—tied to the holiday of Thanksgiving, a day in which we gorge ourselves on food, meet with loved ones and express our thanks for all of hte good things in our lives.

The Lions may not be one of those good things right now, but Lions fandom remains something that I’m thankful for year round. We don’t have it easy. We don’t have a lot of happy memories we can relive. But we have inarguably the toughest, most loyal fanbase in sports, and that means I share this passion with a bunch of high-character people willing to sacrifice their own happiness at times simply because of their unconditional love for a football team.

It’s dumb. It’s illogical. It’s probably not good for our own health. But misery loves company, and I’m thankful for your company on this day.

Come chat during the first half of Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears here.