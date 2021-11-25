Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift left Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a shoulder injury. He is questionable to return.

Swift suffered an injury on a run play midway through the second quarter. The Lions' second-year running back kicked it outside and was tackled at the Bears’ sideline. He was down on the ground for a couple minutes before sprinting to the Lions’ bench. After a couple minutes of examination, Swift followed trainers into the locker room.

The Lions can ill-afford to lose Swift for any extended period of time. He’s been their biggest offensive threat all season, and he’s coming off back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards, the first Lions running back to do that since 2004.

That said, the Bears were doing a good job keeping Swift in check in the first half. The Lions running back had zero yards on three carries and three catches for just nine yards before leaving with an injury.

Jamaal Williams has replaced Swift as the Lions running back.

UPDATE: Swift has been declared OUT for the rest of the game.