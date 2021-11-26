Report: Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift ‘considered day-to-day’ with shoulder sprain

In Week 10 Detroit Lions running back, D’Andre Swift had a career-high 33 carries and injured his shoulder in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The following week, he was limited in practice but did not carry an injury designation into the game, and once again carried the load against the Cleveland Browns.

On Thursday, in a Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears, Swift saw six touches on 10 snaps, but re-injured his shoulder, was forced to leave the game and was unable to return to action. After the game, coach Dan Campbell confirmed the re-injury but did not have an update on his status.

“No, that’s a wait and see,” Campbell said of Swift's injury. “(We) know it’s a shoulder sprain, so we’ll see where it goes.”

On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport delivered some positive news on the Lions second-year back, reporting he was “considered day-to-day”, suggesting he avoided any potential long-term problems.

“Losing a guy like that, it’s always tough,” new Lions’ receiver Josh Reynolds said of Swift leaving the game. “With him in our running game—you know, next man up. Other guys stepped up, made some plays and that’s just how it has to be.”

With Swift out, the Lions turned to their top reserve Jamaal Williams—who had just returned to full health—to step into the starting role. Williams touched the ball 20 times for a total of 83 yards. Reserve Godwin Igwebukike also contributed, and while he only saw the ball one time, he did run it for 11 yards.

“I don’t know if changed (the play-calling) much,” quarterback Jared Goff said post-game. “There may have been some stuff that we wanted for (Swift) that we weren’t able to call obviously. I thought Godwin (Igwebuike) filled in and did a great job and Jamaal (Williams) has obviously been reliable all year. Swift is as explosive as a guy that I’ve ever been around. So, having him on the field whenever is helpful.”

With a few extra days to prepare for Week 13 and the Minnesota Vikings, and a day-to-day diagnosis, the Lions and Swift could benefit from the extra time to heal up, and it’s possible he doesn’t miss any game action.

Expect an update from Campbell at his Monday press conference, as well as more information on Wednesday, when the team practices next.