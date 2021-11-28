NFL Week 12 expert picks: Moneyline predictions, against the spread

We may already be three games deep into Week 12, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some big games ahead of us this Sunday. The Detroit Lions have already emotionally exhausted us, but I would guess around a half of us have been rejuvenated by a huge Michigan Wolverines win on Saturday.

Editor’s note: And the other half by a Michigan State victory!

So let’s take that energy into Sunday, where the Lions cannot hurt us this week.

Kicking off our Sunday slate is a huge matchup between the 8-3 Tennessee Titans and the 7-4 New England Patriots. The Titans are trying to get it together after an inexcusable 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans, while the Patriots are proving they’re “back” by winning five straight—including victories over the Chargers and Browns. They’ve outscored their last two opponents 65-7.

Then we get into a matchup that will certainly draw the interest of Lions fans during the late slate of games. Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams are coming out of the bye to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If Los Angeles can win the NFC West, then this game will have huge implications for NFC Playoff seeding. Will Stafford’s experience against the Packers pay off or will his struggles against top-tier teams continue? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are just 1.5 point favorites, but they are the road team.

Our staff is pretty split on those two games, but we do agree on the winners of plenty of others for Week 12. Here are the games we all agree on for this week’s slate of games.

Falcons over Jaguars

Eagles over Giants

Bengals over Steelers

Chargers over Broncos

Ravens over Browns

And here’s a look at the rest of our picks this week: