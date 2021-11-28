There may not be a hotter commodity in the college football sphere than Aidan Hutchinson right now after another stellar performance during the biggest game of his life. Up until now, the assumed clear cut top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft has been Oregon edge rusher, Kayvon Thibodeaux. Now, people are talking about the possibility of Hutchinson going first overall, which means possibly to the Detroit Lions.

Hutchinson—coming off of a three sack performance against Ohio State—is having a historic senior season, totaling a school-record 13 sacks in one season, with still at least two games to play. And even when he’s not sacking the quarterback, he’s still making fools out of top-tier NFL prospects.

Aidan Hutchinson did this to potential 1st round pick pic.twitter.com/uHPmZKnOsE — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) November 27, 2021

Which leads us to today’s Question of the Day...

Should the Lions draft Aidan Hutchinson if they have the first overall pick?

My answer: I’m definitely on board with either Hutchinson or Thibodeaux and I think both are talented enough to hear their name selected with the top overall pick.

I think the NFL combine will be a very important piece to this debate and Thibodeaux will likely have the better times, but Hutchinson could definitely surprise people.

The Lions need pass rushers in the worst way, and if this is a decision they have to make, then it’s a great problem to have.

Your turn.