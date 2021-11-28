NFL Week 12 Sunday afternoon games open thread

It’s Week 12 of the NFL and we’re reaching the final month of the season. Teams are trying to make their final playoff pushes, as both divisional battles and Wild Card races heat up. Last chances to make adjustments to the team to establish dominance, or maybe even get the first win of they year if you’re a certain team. I won’t name names, though.

The Detroit Lions won’t be among those teams with an opportunity to win on Sunday, seeing as they already squandered their chance on Thursday.

But with the Lions offense, you, dear reader, can simply enjoy the Sunday slate of games without worrying about any of that.

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of Sunday games:

Steelers vs. Bengals — 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Buccaneers at Colts — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Panthers at Dolphins — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Titans at Patriots — 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Eagles at Giants — 1 p.m. ET — FOX

Falcons at Jaguars — 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Jets at Texans — 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Chargers at Broncos — 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Rams at Packers — 4:25 p.m. ET — FOX

Vikings at 49ers — 4:25 p.m. ET — FOX

Browns at Ravens — 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC

Stick around and chat in the comment section as we experience Week 12 of the NFL.