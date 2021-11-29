Is it time to give playcalling back to Anthony Lynn?

We’ve had a weekend to digest the Detroit Lions meltdown at the end of the Thanksgiving Day game. It’s still hard to believe that this team had the ball, up a point, first-and-10 on the 44-yard line with just under 11 minutes, and would proceed to go backwards 15 yards and never get the ball back.

What followed was a combination of player error, poor defense, lack of playmaking, and coaching errors. The coaching errors seem to be the major sticking point even after days of contemplation.

Three weeks ago, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made the bold decision to take over play calling. He’s since downplayed the decision, still calling it a collaborative experience, and emphasizing that he wanted to be a direct line to the quarterback. But no matter how many times he calls it “not a big deal,” it kind of is. And since he’s taken over, the offense has had an even worse output than in the previous eight games. Detroit is averaging 15.8 points per game this year. They’ve scored 16, 10 and 14 in the past three weeks.

So is it time for Campbell to be a true alpha and know when to concede?

That one of the main topics on this week’s PODcast. We also put a cap on Thursday’s game, talk about some promising things on both offense and defense, and we finish off the podcast with a dip into 2022 NFL Draft talk. After Saturday’s big win for Michigan, all the talk is around Aidan Hutchinson vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux. We set the table for that debate, which will likely last for the next five months.

Take a listen below:

