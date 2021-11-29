NFL Week 13 opening odds: Detroit Lions are 7-point home dogs to the Vikings

The Detroit Lions have had an extra couple days to think about how that Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears ended. They also may have spent some of that time preparing for their Week 13 opponent: the Minnesota Vikings.

On Sunday, they’ll host the Vikings in yet another NFC North matchup. But just like literally every other game this season, the Lions are underdogs by Vegas’ standards. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are a full seven-point underdog to the Vikings, despite being the home team and Minnesota coming off a rough loss.

Overall, the Vikings are just 5-6, but they currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the NFC due to a decent 4-3 record in conference play.

The last time the Lions played the Vikings, Detroit came just about as close to a win as they have come this year. Back in Week 5, the Lions took a late lead in Minnesota after forcing an Alexander Mattison fumble and turning that into the go-ahead score with just 37 seconds remaining. Unfortunately for Detroit, they allowed Kirk Cousins to pick up 46 yards in just three plays. Kicker Greg Joseph nailed a 54-yard field goal, giving the Vikings the 19-17 win as time expired.

This week, the Vikings may be without star running back Dalvin Cook, who was carted off against the 49ers due to a shoulder injury. Per NFL Network, Cook dislocated his shoulder on Sunday and will have an MRI on Monday to see if he suffered any damage to his labrum. Last time the two teams met, Cook was sidelined due to an ankle injury, but Mattison racked up 113 yards on 25 carries.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.